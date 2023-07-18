Opposition forms to Virginia Gov. Youngkin sending National Guard troops to Mexico border

(Eugene Hoshiko, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about U.S.-Japan cooperation on economic issues, April 27, 2023, in Tokyo. Youngkins main fundraising apparatus will soon report raising $5.75 million in the second quarter of 2023, a sum that surpasses what any previous governor of the state has raised over an entire year, according to the group's accounting. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Opposition is forming to Gov. Youngkin’s decision to send 100 Virginia National Guard troops to help patrol the border with Mexico.

The troops departed just over a week ago. Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent them in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Youngkin said it’s important to stop the flow of drugs and human trafficking into the U.S. and eventually Virginia.

But on Monday, the Coalition of Immigrant Rights held an online news conference to dispute the governor.

“I condemn this costly, misguided, ineffective, seemingly hateful and essentially political action of Virginia’sgovernor. I urge the governor to rescind his directive and assist marginalized people in need of housing and medical care and good education to strengthen the quality of the lives of our residents,” said Rev. Jerrold Foltz with the Centreville Immigration Forum.

The Virginia National Guard troops are scheduled for a 30-day deployment, assisting the Texas National Guard.