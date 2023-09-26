Get your paws on four tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the Salem Civic Center!

Arrrr-ffff! Paw Patrol is back and needs all paws on deck!
We’re giving away THREE family packs of four tickets to Paw Patrol at the Salem Civic Center on October 31st!
Here are the details:
- Enter to win using the form below
- Once you enter, you’ll have the chance to win one of three four-packs of tickets
- You have until midnight on October 8 to enter
- Dates are October 31st
- Winners will be notified on October 9 via eMail
- Tickets can be picked up at will call
Let’s get started!
Enter below:
You can find the official rules for this contest here.