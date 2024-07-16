New VCU poll shows Trump ahead of Biden by 3 points in Virginia

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU recently conducted a poll of 809 adults living in Virginia regarding their approval of President Biden, their approval of Governor Glenn Youngkin, who they are likely to vote for in the 2024 election, among other statistics.

The Commonwealth Poll is conducted by The Wilder School at VCU multiple times a year. This particular poll was taken between Jun. 24 - Jul. 3, which means the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump had no impact on how individuals responded.

According to the poll, 50% of Virginians approve of Glenn Youngkin’s handling of the governorship, with 34% disapproving. This is a drop of 4% in approval and a 3% increase in disapproval from the last Commonwealth Poll conducted last winter.

Respondents were also asked their views on whether or not the felony conviction of Donald Trump would impact how they vote this coming November. 53% of respondents are less likely to vote for Donald Trump with 31% saying they are more likely. Importantly, 45% of Independent-identifying voters said that the convictions make them less likely to vote for Donald Trump, with 25% saying that it increased their likelihood.

Biden’s approval rating was also polled, with 36% of Virginians approving of his presidency, and 58% disapproving. This is similar to what was found in the winter Commonwealth Poll.

When asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, 39% of respondents said they would vote for Donald Trump, and 36% saying they would vote for Joe Biden. The other 25% selected various responses, such as Jill Stein, Cornel West, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., leading the third party options with 9%. 13% of respondents selected someone else, wouldn’t vote, undecided, or “refused.” These numbers are shifting in favor of Donald Trump since the winter poll, which saw Joe Biden at 42% and Donald Trump at 39%.

Virginians were also asked who they would vote for in the Virginia senatorial race this November between Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine and Republican opposition Hung Cao. 49% of respondents said they would vote for incumbent Tim Kaine, and 38% said they would vote for Hung Cao. it is also worth noting that 48% of Independent-identifying respondents said they would vote for Senator Tim Kaine.

When asked about their most important voting issues, Virginian’s cited the rising cost of living (31%), women’s reproductive rights (23%), and immigration (12%) as their most important issues. Following this, respondents were also asked whether they consider illegal immigrants crossing the border to be a major problem, minor problem, or not a problem at all. 52% of Virginians consider it a major problem, 33% a minor problem, and 10% said it is not a problem. This is heavily dictated by party affiliation, with 56% of Democrats saying it is a minor problem, and 86% of Republicans saying it is a major problem.

For more information and to see all polling stats, visit here.