Healthwatch | When feeling tired could be something more

Reaching for that extra cup of coffee?

We’ve all had those days where we’re just plain tired, but experts say there’s a difference between normal tiredness and ongoing fatigue.

“We’ve all been tired, and we usually know why – whether it’s a busy week at work or the kids are keeping you up at night. When we’re able to change something, that tiredness goes away. Fatigue goes beyond this. It’s when both your mind and body are exhausted for no clear reason, and it’s hard to get through your day,” explained Marianne Sumego, MD, a primary care physician with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Sumego said several health conditions can cause chronic fatigue.

These include sleep disorders, anemia, thyroid problems and mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety, among others.

Certain medications can also make you tired, including some antihistamines used for allergies.

Dr. Sumego said lifestyle factors may also be contributing, including stress, lack of exercise or an unbalanced diet.

So, when should you check in with a doctor about fatigue?

“If fatigue is ongoing, it’s important to see a healthcare provider. That’s especially true if it’s happening along with other symptoms like weight loss, depression or possible signs of sleep apnea such as snoring,” Dr. Sumego said. “In those cases, it’s a good idea to schedule an appointment with your provider to make sure nothing more serious is going on.”

Dr. Sumego said working with your provider to find out what’s behind your fatigue is the best first step to get your energy back.