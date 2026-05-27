Healthwatch: Coping with anxiety as kids start summer break

Summer break is just around the corner, and if you’re feeling anxious about having your kids home all day, you’re not alone.

“I think anytime there’s a transition period, whether that’s from school into summer or even at the end of the summer back into school, there’s some opportunity for unsettled feelings or uncertainty about what’s next,” said Kate Eshleman, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “And it does feel like a big responsibility to keep your kids happy and occupied for months on end.”

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Dr. Eshleman said it’s important for parents to remember that kids don’t need to be entertained every minute of the day.

Being bored can be a good thing.

Research shows that it can help foster creativity and imagination.

She said you also don’t need to spend a lot of money on activities and camps because there are things you can do for free.

Some examples include going to the splash pad at the park, visiting the library, or having a bonfire in your backyard.

Many museums and zoos also offer free or discounted days for families.

“And that said, some screen time is okay. It’s okay for your kids to watch TV or to play some video games, but it is also okay to set some limits on that screen time and encourage them to do other activities or to get outside, if possible,” said Dr. Eshleman.

She said if you notice that your anxiety doesn’t seem to be improving with time or is impacting your life, it’s best to consult with a mental health professional.