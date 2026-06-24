Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider
Trending
Roanoke homeowner says a Flock Device was installed on her property without notice
Five new Virginia laws starting July 1: What you need to know
Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg loses to Micah Lasher in crowded New York City congressional primary
Botetourt County approves special exception for grocery store development in Daleville Town Center
WATCH LIVE: Virginia Tech set to officially introduce new vice president and director of athletics

News

Progressive candidate concedes Colombian presidential election to Trump-backed outsider

Regina Garcia Cano And Astrid Suárez

Associated Press

Sen. Ivan Cepeda, presidential candidate with the ruling Historic Pact Coalition, gives a press conference the day after the presidential election runoff in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) (Fernando Vergara, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BOGOTA – Progressive candidate Iván Cepeda on Wednesday conceded Colombia’s presidential election to Abelardo de la Espriella, a conservative outsider who was endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Election results showed de la Espriella, a businessman and lawyer who had never run for office, defeated Cepeda, a lawmaker, by 1 percentage point, or nearly 251,000 votes.

Recommended Videos

“We assume with serenity, responsibility, and absolute resolve — and let there be no doubt about it — the role that circumstances demand of us,” Cepeda said in an address to the nation. “We will exercise a democratic, vigilant and constructive opposition.”

The result effectively was an indictment of outgoing President Gustavo Petro’s government, whose policies Cepeda had promised to continue, including a largely failed effort to establish dialogue with multiple armed groups under a plan known as “total peace.”

Electoral authorities published all but a fraction of the vote count hours after polls closed Sunday. Petro and Cepeda did not accept those results, with the latter saying he would wait for a recount to do so.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.