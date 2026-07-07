Pedigree canned dog food recalled over metal and plastic contamination

Dog owners are being urged to check their Pedigree canned dog food after two lots were recalled due to possible metal and plastic contamination.

Dog owners are being urged to check their Pedigree canned dog food after two lots were recalled due to possible metal and plastic contamination.

What was recalled?

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Product: PEDIGREE Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor, 13.2 oz. for dogs

Lot codes: 613C3KKCFC and 613C1KKCFC

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, pieces of hard and sharp metal with plastic could be found in the food, posing health risks ranging from choking to lacerations or blockages in the gastrointestinal tract.

Officials said the recalled products did not meet Mars and Pedigree safety and quality standards. The two lots were sent to a third-party vendor to be destroyed, but the product was fraudulently diverted and sold in the United States.

If you believe you have purchased this dog food, do not feed it to your pet. Contact Pedigree for a replacement or refund at 1-800-525-5273. If your dog has eaten this food and you are concerned, contact your veterinarian.

At this time, there have been no reports of pet illness or injury related to this recall.