Events for fans to celebrate UVA Basketball champions

ROANOKE - Virginia Athletics will host a celebration of the 2018-19 NCAA champion men's basketball team at Scott Stadium on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m.



For those interested in showing their support upon the team's arrival at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday (April 9), the main surface lot will be clear and available to fans by 4 p.m. The team is expected to arrive between 4:45-5 p.m. Parking in the area will be extremely limited and use of the Emmet/Ivy Garage is strongly recommended.

The Cavalier Team Shop will be open in John Paul Jones Arena from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for fans to purchase National Championship merchandise. Fans can enter the arena through doors 28 through 31.



On Saturday, the West and Southwest Gates at Scott Stadium will be used for the celebration event and open at 12:30 p.m. The program will begin at 2 p.m. Parking is free on a first come, first serve basis in the lots surrounding Scott Stadium. Admission to the event is free and seating will be open on the west side of Scott Stadium.



The Cavaliers finished the season with a school-record 35 wins and also won a share of the ACC regular season championship.



The clear bag policy and entry procedures in place for all home basketball and football games will be in place for Saturday's event. Concession stands on the west side of the stadium will be open and fans will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, including NCAA championship and Final Four apparel.

Look for any updates to these events on www.virginiasports.com

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.