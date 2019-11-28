FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Rodney Brown’s cousin, who asked not to be identified, had a message Wednesday for her cousin’s suspected killer: She wants him to know he is loved.

The cousin, whose house is essentially in the backyard of the house where Michael Brown is accused of killing Rodney Brown Nov. 9, claims she saw Michael there Friday.

On Wednesday, she shared with 10 News a picture of Michael as a little boy, describing him as nerdy and very nice.

She had no idea the arrest was happening Wednesday morning because she was in bed at the time.

"I didn’t know, probably, until about 10 (a.m.) A friend of mine called me,' the cousin said. “It’s been very tough on me. Rodney and I always played as kids through our whole childhood.”

She said she and Rodney eventually went their separate ways but had recently started getting close again.

She hates what happened to him, and doesn’t understand why it happened. She said she wasn’t convinced Wednesday that Michael did what he’s accused of.

“Michael, I love you. I don’t know what happened, but it had to be something pretty bad because you’re a good person, you really are. You always have been. I was proud of you being in the Marine Corps, and don’t forget I love you. Take care of yourself. Just tell the truth about what happened. God will take care of you. Just put it in God’s hands,” the cousin said.

No one answered the door of the home where Michael was arrested when 10 News knocked on Wednesday. Other residents in the area declined to speak with 10 News.