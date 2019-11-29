ROANOKE, Va. – At All Sports Cafe in Roanoke on Friday, there were no unruly crowds fighting over big screen TVs or laptops, just lots of people enjoying a meal and watching football.

“Oh yeah. Black Friday, we’re super busy,” All Sports Cafe manager Kaitlyn Piscioneri said.

Piscioneri looks forward to the atmosphere.

“For the (Virginia) Tech-UVA game, the atmosphere, all the tension building up,” Piscioneri said. “We have a lot of religious Tech fans and UVA fans. It’s a cool rivalry.”

Tech fan Andy Carroll normally goes to the game, but didn’t want to make the drive to Charlottesville this year.

“I’ve been watching (the) Tech-UVA (game) for 20-plus years. I’m here with my son. He just finished his senior year playing football, so I thought I’d come out and watch it on the big screen,” Carroll said.

If you can't cheer on the Hokies or the Wahoos in person, a seat at the big screen may be the next best thing.

“I think my favorite memory, well, last year was a good one when we thought they were losing then everybody came back in the stands and they ended up winning,” Carroll recalled.

“It’s fun seeing people come out for the games and whatnot. It’s a money-making day,” Piscioneri said.

Friday was just the beginning.

She expected the restaurant to be busy all weekend.