Alleghany, Amherst and Roanoke Counties and Covington City could join the growing list of counties and cities becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries. Many localities have debated taking a stand in favor of gun rights after democrats won control of the General Assembly. They have proposed several gun control measures for the new session, which starts in January.

Have Coffee with a Cop today at Smith Mountain Lake. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be a Carilion Wellness in Hardy from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors and School Board will hold a joint work session this evening. As we’ve reported, the school system says several schools need work. If the current funding stream stays steady, it would take 25 years to get it all finished. The school board says the work would provide “the best instructional environment for staff and students,” and the work needs to be done now.

Help those in need this Giving Tuesday. Wells Fargo will match donations made to Feeding America, up to $25,000. Last Year’s Holiday Food Bank program helped provide more than 55 million meals across the country.

There’s an open house today, celebrating “Decorating the Trees for a Cause.” Trees were decorated at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. Each one is associated with a local charity, where you can make donations, benefiting that organization. Today’s open house will feature choirs from local schools, refreshments and Santa. It from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The City of Radford will light its Christmas Tree tonight. Have your picture taken with Santa, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate before the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. The fun gets underway starting at 5 p.m.

The Wytheville Community College Concert Band will holds a concert tonight, celebrating its 30th anniversary. The band is made up of community members. The band performs two concerts a year. Tonight's is at 7 p.m. at Legacy Church in Wytheville.

The American Heart Association hosts a breakfast, this morning, on e-cigarettes and vaping among youth. School leaders and medical professionals will talk at the Health Walk Leadership Breakfast. The heart association says one in four high school students uses e-cigarettes.

The Montgomery County Christmas Store opens for shoppers today. The store gives low-income shoppers a chance to select gifts for children, the elderly and disabled with a sense of dignity. It’s still in need of cash donations, to meet its $271,000 budget. It’s also looking for non-perishable food, new winter clothing, diapers, mittens, hats, gloves and toys, especially new bicycle helmets.