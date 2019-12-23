Michael Brown checked Facebook support group created for him “every day” while on the run

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re learning more about what was going through Michael Brown’s head while he was on the run for nearly three weeks and wanted for murder in Franklin County.

In an email posted publicly in the ‘Justice for Michael Brown Support Group’ on Facebook and verified by his attorney, the marine told the support group that what kept him going as he sat in the woods, cold, alone, and in his words “suffering.”

He wrote that he thought the rest of his life - which he didn’t think would be very long - would be just like that. But, he explained, then he got access to the internet and saw there were people who supported him.

In the email, he also cites a story from 10 News in which we spoke to Virginia Tech sociologist Dr. Neal King about the support we were seeing for him -- saying Brown had ‘instant celebrity status.’

“I think you should expect support for anyone on the lamb for very long,” said King. "We are all moths to the flame of celebrity.”

Brown wrote that the story made him wonder if that was actually true. He also claims he looked in on the group every day while on the run.

Brown’s email goes on to thank his supporters.

10 News has been in touch with Brown in jail, who doesn’t have much else to say right now.