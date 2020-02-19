Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a man after an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Roanoke County.

According to the county, police were called to the 3700 block of Challenger Avenue Wednesday at 9:48 a.m.

Police say the man pulled out a gun before he ran away with an unknown amount of money.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and are using K9s to track him.

Authorities warn everyone in the area to stay cautious.

10 News has a crew headed to the scene.