Police searching for two men after late night Martinsville armed robbery

Men wore masks and one had a gun

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

These two men were caught on surveillance footage during an armed robbery at Neighborhood Market in Martinsville on March 4, 2020.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville police are investigating after an armed convenience store robbery late Wednesday night.

Just after midnight Thursday, police responded to the Neighborhood Market on N. Memorial Boulevard in response to the armed robbery, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police said two men, who had a gun and were wearing masks and dark clothes, approached an employee as he was closing the store and demanded money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) in this case could receive a reward of up to $2,500.

