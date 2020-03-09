Pulaski County schools canceling classes Friday, preparing teachers for possibility of coronavirus cancellations

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Students in Pulaski County are getting a three-day weekend because of the coronavirus.

While at this time, there are zero cases of the disease in Southwest Virginia, Pulaski County Public Schools announced Monday that all schools will be closed on Friday to train teachers how to teach remotely.

The newly-announced preparation day will be used, “to develop lesson plans and activities that will allow [teachers] to engage students from home in the event that a long term school closure becomes necessary,” according to the school district.

While teachers are being taught, the school district says work will continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect all learning spaces at each school.

Alleghany County Public Schools announced last week that they would taking similar action, canceling classes on March 11.