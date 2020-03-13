’Come on in, no questions asked’: Salem restaurant will serve free kids meals during school shutdown

SALEM, Va. – Virginia’s K-12 schools will close for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak, but a Salem restaurant is ready to serve the students who are forced to stay home.

The Cheesesteak Factory and Jerk House announced on Friday morning that it will give away free kids meals while schools are shut down.

Owner Chauncey Savage said he depended on school meals as his main source of nutrition while growing up. He hopes the free food will help children and families dealing with a similar situation.

“I experienced that, so I just want to give to people who aren’t able to feed their kids daily," Savage said. "They can come in, no questions asked. We don’t judge anyone: just come on in, grab something to eat, and keep it going.”

The restaurant already allows kids to eat free from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day.