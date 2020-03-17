‘Everybody should get involved’: Organizations providing food for elderly, families in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As coronavirous spreads across Virginia many are rallying to help others.

Organizations in our area are working together to make sure the elderly have food stocked up and that children are being fed.

One Community One Voice is spearheading a food drive in Lynchburg.

Pastor James Camm said he has learned that because of the pandemic, there are some parents who are out of work and can’t afford to feed their children who are also at home.

For the elderly, Camm said they know of some who can’t leave their house, so to help protect them and curb their risk, they want to bring food to them.

To provide healthy meals, the group is intentional with what they are picking up from the food bank on Tuesday.

Families will receive a case of eggs, meats, as well as fruits and vegetables.

“Today, we’ll be going to Federal Street where there is an elderly location where there are a lot of elderly lived. And we have intentions of making sure they have food there and they can stay in their apartments and not be worried,” Camm said.

To do this, the group will need more hands with delivery and people to stay behind to distribute the food.

“Everybody should get involved. We’re being very smart about what we do. We’re wearing masks and gloves as we deliver to protect those that we come in contact with. We’re asking anybody that’s interested to be apart,” Camm said.”

For more information about distribution in the coming days check the group’s Facebook page.

If you want to volunteer, you can help pack food out at Living Word Ministries at 825 Taylor Street Lynchburg, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re in need call Camm at 434-420-2266.