Virginia Tech student is university’s first coronavirus case

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university announced the case on Friday.

The student lives off-campus and is believed to have contracted the virus during recent international travel.

He is in his 20s and according to the Virginia Department of Health, he had no known exposures to the public and there is no risk of community spread.

“In both cases confirmed in the district thus far, the patients took the right steps to limit the risk of exposure to others around them,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director, New River Health District. “They acted entirely appropriately.”

At this time, the student is in isolation and receiving care following protocols from the Virginia Department of Health.

The other confirmed case in the New River Health District is a student at Radford University.