WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 15 coronavirus update, expected to extend closure of non-essential businesses

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to speak to Virginians on the government’s response to the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

During his 2 p.m. update, it’s expected that he will extend the closures for non-essential businesses, like hair salons.

When speaking Monday, he hinted that he would provide an update about the closure of these businesses.

There are currently 6,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 195 people have died.

