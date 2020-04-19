Local school gets creative with conference calls
Faith Christian School in Roanoke created a fun video to the theme of the Brady Bunch
ROANOKE, Va. – A local private school is getting creative with its conference calls!
The Faith Christian School in Roanoke had some fun on their Zoom faculty meeting this week with a fun little Brady Bunch parody.
They’ve renamed themselves the Faithy Bunch.
Their fun song talks about the learning curves that come with video conferencing and how they’ve managed to stay connected.
