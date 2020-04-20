WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 20 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the government’s response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

His update is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Monday marks the first time Virginia has seen three consecutive days of fewer new coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Northam extended the closure of non-essential businesses, like hair salons, two weeks until May 8.

There are currently 8,990 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 300 people have died.

