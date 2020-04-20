Virginia sees 363 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 8,900 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 8,900 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 20.

Monday’s total of 8,900 cases marks an increase of 8,537 on Sunday, 8,053 on Saturday, 7,491 on Friday, 6,889 on Thursday, 6,500 on Wednesday and 6,171 on Tuesday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Monday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 56,735 people have been tested.