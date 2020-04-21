Lynchburg-based Motherhood Collective hosts virtual support group for NICU parents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg group wants mothers with babies in the NICU to know they are not alone.

Motherhood Collective is holding its first virtual support group for women with newborns in intensive care.

Hospitals in our area have restricted visitations, even to parents.

And due to the stay-at-home order, the group is finding new ways to targets local moms.

On Monday at 7 p.m., the group invited all mothers in our region who can’t see their babies right now.

“So through our virtual support group we will be able to look women in the eyes; maybe not give the hug we wish we could, but we will be able to tell them you can get through this,” said founder and program manager Lauren Barnes.

If a stay-at-home order is still in place, the group will continue the sessions in May and June.

To join the conversation click on this Zoom link.