Ronald McDonald House supporting NICU families with new initiative

ROANOKE, Va. – Having a child in the hospital is difficult at any time, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why the Ronald McDonald House is getting creative to support families.

The nonprofit is asking former NICU families to send in notes of hope and encouragement to put in cards for current NICU families.

Families are normally able to draw strength from others by staying in the Ronald McDonald House. They can't do that right now because of coronavirus restrictions, but the executive director said it's still important to find ways to build that sense of community.

"What we're just trying to do is just to bring our home to them in some way to help them through this time, support them through this time and hopefully it's going to be short-lived and we can look for brighter days," said Anna Semonco, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

They've been overwhelmed with the amount of support so far.

You can send your note of encouragement via email to info@rmhouse.net.