100 Advance Auto Parts employees from Roanoke, Raleigh to be laid off in August
Company citing modernization allowing for consolidation of resources
ROANOKE, Va. – Advance Auto Parts will be laying off 100 workers later this year.
Effective Aug. 14, 100 employees who work in the accounting department will no longer have a job.
This will affect workers in the company’s Roanoke and Raleigh offices. Advance did not specify how many people would be let go in each office.
[Advance Auto ends 25+ year partnership with JDRF]
In a statement sent to 10 News, Advance cited simplified processes that allowed for more efficiency as a reason for the restructuring of the accounting department.
The company’s full statement is below:
“Over the past few years, Advance has simplified and modernized a number of processes and tools that have allowed us to consolidate resources and operate our business more efficiently. As a result, we have restructured our Accounting organization, which unfortunately will impact approximately 100 Team Members total from both our Raleigh and Roanoke offices, effective August 14. This was not an easy decision nor a reflection on the tremendous work of our impacted Team Members. We are grateful for their dedication and years of service to Advance.”Advance Auto Parts
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.