100 Advance Auto Parts employees from Roanoke, Raleigh to be laid off in August

ROANOKE, Va. – Advance Auto Parts will be laying off 100 workers later this year.

Effective Aug. 14, 100 employees who work in the accounting department will no longer have a job.

This will affect workers in the company’s Roanoke and Raleigh offices. Advance did not specify how many people would be let go in each office.

In a statement sent to 10 News, Advance cited simplified processes that allowed for more efficiency as a reason for the restructuring of the accounting department.

The company’s full statement is below: