Food for Frontline provides Rocky Mount Burger Company for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va – Food for Frontline rolls into a new week with lunch donated to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Every week, deputies spend time at the Heavenly Manna Food Bank in Rocky Mount, unloading and sorting through donated food.

It’s the county’s largest food bank, serving upwards of 150 families a week.

Heavenly Manna’s director, Frances Davis, said she depends on their help.

“It’s a blessing. If we didn’t have the sheriff’s department to help back us, I’m not sure we’d be able to stay open,” said Davis.

While they were busy helping feed those in need on Tuesday, across town, Rocky Mount Burger Company was grilling up lunch for nearly 60 deputies, dispatchers and jail staff.

“What we’re seeing is the community coming together in all of this,” said Rocky Mount Burger Company owner Bryan Hochstein.

He said he’s grateful for those who have given to Food for Frontline, allowing WSLS 10 to buy lunch from his restaurant to be delivered to the Sheriff’s Office.

“They’re putting their lives on the line, literally. We don’t know what we can’t see. We still don’t know everything about it,” said Hochstein.

“It’s amazing the support that we’ve gotten through all of this. The community’s really pulled together. They’re helping local restaurants. They’re helping first responders. They’re sending food all over the county to Carilion, to public safety, to Rocky Mount PD, to us; it’s amazing to see how much of the community has pulled together to support us,” said Megan Patterson, with the Sheriff’s Office.

While many in the Sheriff’s Office still volunteer to support others during this time, Davis said they certainly deserve a free lunch.

“Anytime that you can help our frontliners along the way, anything that can be done, they deserve it. I don’t care what it is, they deserve it,” said Davis.

