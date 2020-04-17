WSLS 10 launches project to feed frontline workers, help local restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 is launching a new project to help the hard-working doctors and nurses, law enforcement officers and other frontline employees in our communities, as well as local restaurants that are struggling.

As part of our Food For Frontline campaign, you can make a financial donation and 100% of the money will go to buying meals from area restaurants that will be delivered to different groups of frontline workers.

“Let’s support our amazing first responders who are on the frontlines, working to keep us safe, while at the same time supporting our local restaurants.” said WSLS Vice President and General Manager Jaimie Leon. “It may seem like a small thing, but it is a meaningful gesture of support and appreciation for their role and dedication during this unprecedented event.”

The Food For Frontline effort will accomplish three things:

1. Solicit: We have heard from so many in our community that are eager to contribute in some way. This is a chance to give back to those that are working so hard to save the lives of people in our community. These heroes without capes are putting their lives at risk while they work long shifts. Let’s feed them.

2. Serve: We will then partner with local restaurants to order meals that will be distributed to those on the frontline. Our hope is this partnership will assist local restaurants and their staff. Participating restaurants uphold high standards in food preparation always and now during this COVID-19 epidemic. Meals for the frontline workers will be individually packaged.

3. Support: Our collective efforts will show those on the frontline – hospital and healthcare workers, emergency responders or staff keeping our store’s shelves stocked that we are thinking of them and appreciate all that they are doing.

To donate, simply visit foodforfrontline.wsls.com and follow the steps.

If you’re a restaurant owner/operator and would like to help us distribute meals, please fill out the form below.