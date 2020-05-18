Week five of Food for Frontline kicks off with donation to Bedford Police Department

BEDFORD, Va. – Food for Frontline is moving into week five of feeding those who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Bedford Police Department received lunch from a local bakery thanks to donations from 10 News viewers.

My Way Bakery at Smith Mountain Lake is less than one year old.

The owner said faithful customers and Monday’s Food for Frontline order has helped them continue.

“I didn’t want to have to close, because I was afraid if I did, I wouldn’t be able to open back up, so I just threw everything I had into it and just stayed open. It’s been really rough, really rough,” said Ginger Williams, owner of My Way Bakery.

The Bedford Police Department was grateful that the community wanted to say thank you.

“We just have a great community here in this area of Virginia. We are very thankful for that and we are very thankful for them backing the blue and helping out police, fire and EMS and our healthcare workers as one trying to get through this COVID together,” said Lieutenant Robert Kimbrel, Bedford Police Department.

Food for Frontline has now delivered more than 1,400 meals across southwest and central Virginia.

On Tuesday, donations from 10 News viewers are buying lunch from Three Little Pigs and delivering it to the Botetourt County Fire and EMS department.