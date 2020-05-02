‘It just really makes us feel good’: Valley Metro employees treated to lunch thanks to Food for Frontline

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News wrapped up another week of Food for Frontline deliveries on Friday, and Valley Metro employees were treated to some seafood tacos delivered from an area favorite.

When you walk into Cabo Fish Taco in Roanoke, you’ll see a drink sign with shamrocks. It’s a reminder of just how long it’s been since customers dined in.

Things have certainly changed in the kitchen since mid-March. Employees box up lunches in to-go containers instead of plating meals.

“It’s been really hard, you know. The industry has completely changed, not being able to have customers come in our dining rooms, has completely changed the way we do business,” said Richard Barrar, Cabo Fish Taco Regional Manager.

Friday's boxed lunches were sent to Valley Metro employees, who are making sure people are getting where they need to go.

“Valley Metro operators and mechanics; they’re essential workers regardless if there’s a pandemic. They provide transportation to work, medical, to groceries year-round,” said Kevin Price, Valley Metro General Manager.

Barrar and other Cabo Fish Taco employees unloaded boxes of meals in the Valley Metro break room.

“It was really a nice surprise that y’all wanted to provide this lunch for us and it just really makes us feel good that we’re a community, almost like family, and I just couldn’t be happier about it,” said Gary Neville, Valley Metro employee.

Neville had never had Cabo Fish Taco before, so Friday was a first, but to those who have, Barrar said they know it’s different and always good.

“We want to be something different, an escape. That's what we've always been to come in, have a margarita, forget about your problems, have some great tacos. We want to still provide that to the community so that they're still supporting us, we want to be their escape too still,” said Barrar.

10 News has delivered nearly 600 meals to frontline workers with your donations to locations from Raphine to Blacksburg.

If you would like to donate, click here.