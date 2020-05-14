‘It’s our job to keep our seniors safe at home’: Food for Frontline feeds Kindred at Home employees

ROANOKE, Va. – Donations to Food for Frontline bought lunch for 60 Kindred at Home employees on Wednesday.

WSLS 10 viewers have given more than $30,000 to the initiative.

On Wednesday, a portion of that bought lunch from Remini’s on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke for the frontline workers with Kindred at Home.

These employees are going into homes, caring for seniors and helping them with physical or occupational therapy.

Kindred at Home employees said they were thankful to be part of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“We feel so blessed to be able to be part of the solution for all of this. It’s our job to keep our seniors safe at home and that’s the safest place for them right now, so we’re just glad to be part of that,” said Kindred at Home Executive Director Consuela Lemasters.

“I was so excited to hear about the program. It’s really positive all the way around. People making donations. To help us and help those people that need food,” said Remini’s owner Dawn Ferrone.

On Thursday, those who are working to feed students in Roanoke County will receive Food for Frontline lunches thanks to your donations.