Local retirement community receives Food for Frontline donation from Three Notch’d Brewery

ROANOKE, Va. – Food for Frontline continued Thursday, feeding those who are working with the most vulnerable members of our community.

Three Notch’d Brewery in downtown Roanoke made grilled chicken sandwiches for employees at Friendship Retirement Community in south Roanoke County.

The brewery general manager, Emily Laney, said the Food for Frontline program is much appreciated. Thursday’s order of 75 meals was more food than they’ve cooked in two months.

“You've got folks who donated to WSLS and then they take that money, they spend it with us, which allows us to keep the lights on, keep employing our staff, and then we're able to turn that around, put out a product that can brighten the day of a frontline worker,” said Laney.

“Many of our staff have decided to just stay here when it's their workday and bring their lunch with them, because they didn't want to go out in the community, pick up something, come back and run that risk,” said Brandon Evans, Friendship Retirement Community Administrator.

On Friday, Food for Frontline delivers lunch to staff at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington.