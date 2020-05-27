Salem first responders treated to Food for Frontline meals from Schaal’s Catering and Events

SALEM, Va. – Food for Frontline moves into week six of using donations from 10 News viewers to buy meals for essential workers.

On Tuesday, Schaal’s Catering and Events provided lunch for the Salem fire, police, dispatch and administration departments.

Schaal's went above and beyond, setting up their airstream to serve food out of.

The frontline workers were treated to BBQ ribs and pulled pork with several sides and desert.

Both the first responders and the restaurant have had to adjust during this pandemic.

“Our main business is weddings, so obviously we've been facing a lot of postponements and cancelations and juggling and so it's really been tricky. A lot of the corporate business that we do on a day to day business it's just gone away for a while, so we've had to be creative,” said Amanda Schaal, co-owner.

“Very proud of how our department has handled this. This was new, there was no play book, we kind of wrote the play book as we went along, everybody has followed the protocols to the T, to make sure we're safe,” said John Prillaman, Salem Fire Chief.

On Wednesday, Food for Frontline heads to Montgomery County to deliver lunch to the sheriff’s department.