Botetourt County Fire and EMS treated to Food for Frontline meals

DALEVILLE, Va. – Tuesday happened to be the perfect time to deliver Food for Frontline meals to the Botetourt County Fire and EMS department.

It's National EMS Week, a time to thank those who care for us.

Plus, the department worked hard Tuesday responding to numerous calls because of the rainy weather.

Firetrucks and ambulances from across the county stopped by Greenfield to grab a hot lunch from Three Li’l Pigs in Daleville.

The fire chief said they are grateful the community paid for lunch, but he also encouraged folks to thank all the essential workers out there.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there; they don’t have to be folks wearing a badge, they don’t have to be folks with lights and sirens on their vehicles to be frontline workers and heroes during this time of pandemic,” said Jason Ferguson, Fire Chief.

Nearly 1,500 lunches have been delivered to frontline workers thanks to generous donations from 10 News viewers to this initiative.