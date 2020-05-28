'The community has stepped up for everyone’: Food for Frontline delivers to Montgomery County deputies

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Food for Frontline stopped in the New River Valley on Wednesday, delivering 80 meals to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Donations from 10 News viewers bought lunch from The Farmhouse in Christiansburg.

We stopped by as they prepared hamburgers and chicken sandwiches for deputies.

Sheriff Hank Partin said they are grateful for the support they have received from the community in the past couple of months.

“It's just incredible. It validates for me everything that I've always thought I wanted to do for a living. I think touching is the best word, but even more than that, the community has stepped up for everyone. It hasn't just been law enforcement,” said Partin.

On Thursday and Friday, Food for Frontline is headed to the Roanoke City Police Department and the Wythe County Community Hospital.