Towers Kroger employees receive Food for Frontline donation

ROANOKE, Va. – The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of grocery store employees.

On Friday, Food for Frontline delivered dozens of lunches to Kroger employees working at the Towers Shopping Center store.

With your donations, we bought 80 meals from Grace's Place in Grandin to give to everyone working all three shifts.

Grace Niday, the restaurant’s owner said business has been down, but steady.

James DeMaria, the manager at Towers Kroger said the staff was touched by the gesture.

“I think we are blessed that we are still here, able to work, we feel grateful for the response people still support us all the time even though all this changes,” said Niday.

“My folks, even a little couple had tears in their eyes, so again, just an honor that we’re recognized,” said DeMaria.

With your help we’ve helped deliver nearly 900 meals to essential workers across southwest Virginia.