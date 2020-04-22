Farmburguesa delivers first batch of Food for Frontline meals to Roanoke first responders

ROANOKE, Va. – The first round of Food for Frontline is complete!

We began accepting donations last Friday for our new initiative and already hundreds of people have given to feed local essential workers.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, we’ve collected $15,010 from 162 donations. That’s an average of $92.65 per donation!

On Wednesday, the first batch of meals went to Roanoke Fire-EMS employees.

“We definitely really appreciate it,” said firefigher/EMT Troy Mann.

Farmburguesa co-owners handed off the lunches bought with your donations for the Food for Frontline initiative.

Every dollar given goes to a local restaurant for meals to be delivered to our essential works.

It's an initiative that feeds “frontliners” for free, while helping keep restaurant employees on the books.

“You’re talking about small, mom-and-pop places. You’re talking about the people that live here, their bread and butter is here, their kids are going to your school, we’re your neighbors, so supporting us and supporting other small businesses in the area is crucial at this time,” said Kat Pascal, co-owner of Farmburguesa.

It's also crucial to say thank you to those who risk their health at work.

“We always try our best to do everything we can to take care of the community and to see them do that back to us is a very big deal,” said Mann.

“The community's outreach has really been amazing during this time and it gives fire fighters an opportunity to have one less thing on their plate,” said Kristen Perdue, Community Risk Reduction Specialist, Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Every day, first responders are adjusting to new procedures and protocols to keep everyone safe, so simply picking up the tab on lunch helps them remain focused.

“For the community to step up and help us do that, make food for us, is a really big deal,” said Mann.

If you would like to donate to Food for Frontline, click here.