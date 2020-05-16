Centra Health employees receive lunch from Macado’s thanks to Food for Frontline

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some of the most important people during this pandemic have been those who clean hospitals, helping to stop the spread of the virus.

On Friday, those employees at Centra Health in Lynchburg got lunch thanks to Food for Frontline.

Macado’s in Lynchburg delivered 60 lunches to the environmental services department, bought with donations to the initiative from 10 News viewers.

One environmental services employee said they certainly hear everyone’s “Thank you’s” during this time but pointed out they do more than clean rooms.

“We have to keep the germs down; we have to keep the patients’ rooms clean, even have to perk them up a little bit when we go in, because some of them want to talk and we’ll talk to them, we take time with them sometimes if they want to,” said Stephanie Harvey, Environmental Services Technician.

“It was very surprising, and we really do have some really great people that cares,” said Harrick Horsley, Environmental Services Technician.

WSLS 10 started Food for Frontline back in April. The effort has delivered almost 1,400 meals to essential workers all over southwest Virginia.