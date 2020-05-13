Food for Frontline reaches milestone delivering more than 1,000 meals to essential workers

SALEM, Va. – The Food for Frontline initiative marked a milestone on Tuesday, having delivered more than 1,000 meals to local essential workers.

The initiative reached that 1,000 meal mark with an order of 200 lunches from Jersey Lily’s for staff at the Salem VA Medical Center.

Respiratory staff, the recreational therapy department, facility management and primary care staff at the Salem VA ate a hot lunch thanks to your donations to Food for Frontline.

The employees said they were surprised to learn they had been chosen.

“It was a big surprise. There's been a huge pouring out of support from the Roanoke Valley here and I can't exactly explain how this makes us feel, because it's just so heartwarming,” said Jade Fillinger, Salem VA Chief of Voluntary Service.

“It really lifted my spirit just knowing that the community is supporting a local restaurant and supporting us. It really does lift your spirits and keeps you going,” said Molly Haslett, Salem VA Chair of Employee Association.

The staff kept mentioning how much they missed seeing all the veterans.