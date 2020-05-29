Roanoke police eat homemade Italian from Sal’s thanks to Food for Frontline

ROANOKE, Va. – The Food for Frontline initiative dropped off more than 90 meals at the Roanoke City Police Department on Thursday.

Donations from 10 News viewers paid for lunch from Sal’s Italian Restaurant in Bonsack.

Both the police and restaurant said the community has been so supportive the past several months.

“We have had a great amount of support from this whole community and this whole area to kind of keep us afloat, it’s been great to see a really busy time all over again with the curbside and pick up,” said Sal’s manager Jerry Scotto.

“With restaurants closed and the shifts we work are very long periods of time and even grocery stores, shopping can be difficult during this time and a lot of people have come together and provided food for the department. It’s been great,” said Sgt. Chris Ramey with Roanoke police.

Friday is the last official stop on the Food for Frontline tour.