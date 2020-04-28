Food Lion employees enjoy Sharkey’s wings thanks to Food for Frontline donations

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Restaurants are hurting right now, but thanks to your generous donations, we’re able to help them and frontline workers at the same time.

On Tuesday, Sharkey’s dropped off dozens of lunches to the Food Lion in Blacksburg on North Main Street as part of our Food for Frontline initiative.

Sitting in the Food Lion break room, Haylee Hess took a few minutes to enjoy the lunch delivered to her and dozens of her coworkers.

“It makes us feel loved by the community and welcomed and appreciated,” said Hess.

She and the rest of her coworkers have been laboring around the clock since the start of the pandemic.

“The community has definitely helped by taking care of themselves and not coming in as much and kind of helping us help them,” said Hess.

Employees now have to wear a mask full-time and clean the check-out area after every customer walks through.

“It's definitely been some tiring days, some long hours, some long weeks. We feel like things are somewhat stabilizing now as far as what the new norm is becoming,” said Jason Kinzer, Food Lion Store Manager.

Kinzer said it feels good for the community to think of them.

“I couldn't be more proud of my team and the passion and energy and really dedication they've shown in serving our customers and community during this time,” said Kinzer.

After hours of wiping everything down, the Food for Frontline delivery was an opportunity for employees to get their hands messy with some warm, delicious wings.

“The food was awesome. It was really good,” said Hess.

If you would like to donate to the Food for Frontline initiative click here.