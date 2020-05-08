Blue Angels flyover Jacksonville during ‘America Strong’ tour

JACKSONVILLE, Va. – The Navy’s elite flying unit flew over the greater Jacksonville area on Friday as part of its flights over different cities across the country to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.

The flyover started right on time at 11:40 a.m. near the beaches and continued for about 20 minutes, according to our sister station, WJXT.

The @BlueAngels fly over @BaptistHealthJx to honor frontline workers of the #COVID19 pandemic. Pretty cool, it all happened so fast ✈️ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/bGXrm4ViRr — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) May 8, 2020

“I feel really appreciated that they’re coming over and doing this special flyover for us,” Erika Holmes said standing outside UF Health, where workers held a sign.