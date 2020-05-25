Liberty High School’s seniors honored with a graduation garden

BEDFORD, Va. – If you’re driving past the old Bedford Middle School on Longwood Avenue, you may see some familiar faces on the lawn.

Pictured on yard signs covering the lawn are the more than 170 graduating seniors from Liberty High School’s Class of 2020.

The Minutemen Club is behind the graduation garden.

Organizers told 10 News because of the pandemic they couldn’t have their annual fundraiser this year and used the $3,000 to create yard signs and a banner instead recognizing the students.

“We thought this would be a good idea where the whole community could kind of see those that are graduating, spend some time here, walk through maybe see some familiar last names and some faces,” said Minutemen Club President Brian Schley.

Organizers said they’ll keep the display up for a couple more weeks. Then later parents and students can pick up their signs to keep.