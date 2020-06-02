WATCH: Lynchburg NAACP, other organizations have gathering against racism

At 11 a.m., the Lynchburg NAACP, the Lynchburg Voters League and others are set to gather against racism at Monument Terrace.

This comes after two nights of protests that turned violent in the Hill City.

Monday’s protest turned more chaotic as the night went on, and a mandatory curfew starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

At 11 p.m. Monday, our crew watched as the police line advanced toward the crowd, many of whom dispersed while others continued to not follow orders to go home.

Officers used tear gas on the crowd several times throughout the night on Monday, as the gathering shifted from peaceful to more chaotic.

Several protesters threw water bottles and fireworks toward police, while other protesters told them not to, and tried to keep the protest peaceful and nonviolent.

A curfew was in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night in Tuesday morning. That same curfew will be in effect on Tuesday, but police will be able to enforce it. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Several officers are hurt and two people were arrested after peaceful protests turned violent Sunday night into Monday morning in Lynchburg.

Demonstrations started Sunday afternoon outside of Fifth and Federal, a Lynchburg restaurant that supported a tweet from Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. that showed a picture of a face mask with the blackface photo from Gov. Northam’s yearbook page on it.

The business has since issued a statement apologizing to anyone who thought they were supporting racism. Rather, they, "stand for freedom from the oppressive government actions of Governor Northam.”

Demonstrations were originally focused on the restaurant’s response to Falwell’s tweet, but then shifted to George Floyd and the treatment of African Americans.

Later on, protests became violent. Protesters were seen throwing rocks into Adams Motor Company and destroying property. The police department says protesters damaged property along 5th Street, including police cars and an ABC store near the intersection of 12th and Church.