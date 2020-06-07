Missing river floaters found safely near Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE

All four people have been found safely near Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

ORIGINAL STORY

Swift water rescue crews are working to save missing floaters on the Pigg River near Rocky Mount on Saturday night, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

The Franklin County Swift Water Rescue Team was activated to find four people who were reported missing between Rakes Road Bridge and the boat take out at Lynch Park.

Authorities said the four people are of “varying ages” but didn’t release any other information about them.

