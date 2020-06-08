Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell issues 3-tweet apology for controversial mask tweet
He deleted the controversial tweet from last month
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for a recent controversial tweet.
He posted the apology across three tweets, here it is combined:
As Falwell’s apology states, he has since gone back and deleted the tweet in question.
Looking back, on May 27, Falwell tweeted the following:
I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!#VEXIT#EndLockdownNow pic.twitter.com/twu7r4rWhdJerry Falwell (@Jerry FalwellJr) May 27, 2020
That tweet also included a picture of a mask that featured the picture from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface, as seen above in this article).
Since that initial tweet:
- More than 35,000 people have signed a petition asking him to apologize
- A Liberty University online instructor resigned
- A reply to that tweet became the rallying cry for a protest and later, a riot in Lynchburg on May 31
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.