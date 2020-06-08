Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell issues 3-tweet apology for controversial mask tweet

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for a recent controversial tweet.

He posted the apology across three tweets, here it is combined:

After listening to African American LU leaders and alumni over the past week and hearing their concerns, I understand that by tweeting an image to remind all of the governor’s racist past I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point. Based on our long relationships, they uniformly understood this was not my intent, but because it was the result I have deleted the tweet and apologize for any hurt my effort caused, especially within the African American community. Jerry Falwell Jr. - June 8, 2020

As Falwell’s apology states, he has since gone back and deleted the tweet in question.

Looking back, on May 27, Falwell tweeted the following:

I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!#VEXIT#EndLockdownNow pic.twitter.com/twu7r4rWhd Jerry Falwell (@Jerry FalwellJr) May 27, 2020

That tweet also included a picture of a mask that featured the picture from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface, as seen above in this article).

Since that initial tweet: