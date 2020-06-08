83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell issues 3-tweet apology for controversial mask tweet

He deleted the controversial tweet from last month

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Liberty Univeristy, Jerry Falwell, Ralph Northam
LEFT: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. participates in a town hall meeting on the opioid crisis as part of first lady Melania the first lady's "Be Best" initiative at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) RIGHT: Image of the mask Falwell says he would wear
LEFT: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. participates in a town hall meeting on the opioid crisis as part of first lady Melania the first lady's "Be Best" initiative at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) RIGHT: Image of the mask Falwell says he would wear (2019 Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for a recent controversial tweet.

He posted the apology across three tweets, here it is combined:

As Falwell’s apology states, he has since gone back and deleted the tweet in question.

Looking back, on May 27, Falwell tweeted the following:

I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!#VEXIT#EndLockdownNow pic.twitter.com/twu7r4rWhdJerry Falwell (@Jerry FalwellJr) May 27, 2020

That tweet also included a picture of a mask that featured the picture from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface, as seen above in this article).

Since that initial tweet:

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: