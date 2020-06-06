35,000+ sign petition asking Liberty’s Jerry Falwell to apologize for mask tweet

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The voices of those demanding an apology from Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. continue to grow.

In late May, Falwell tweeted his opposition to Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask requirement.

Just so folks outside Virginia unfamiliar with the pic on the mask understand: it is from the personal page of the medical school yearbook of @GovernorVA . Just a way to shine a spotlight on the fact that Democrats are and always have been the real racists in this country. https://t.co/9YKwTrgIDj — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 27, 2020

While stating his opinion about the decision, he shared a picture of a mask he would wear, which features the picture from Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface.

Now, a petition demanding that Falwell apologize has been signed by more then 35,000 people.

The petition, named “Alumni Letter to Jerry Falwell Jr #LUDeservesBetter,” is in correlation with a letter sent to Falwell from a group of Black Liberty University alumni.

In the letter, it states, “We ask you to withdraw your racist tweet immediately and make a public apology.”

Falwell has already stated that he would not apologize for the tweet.

People have asked why I won’t apologize for reminding people of the @vagovernor racist past in a recent tweet. It’s because that same Gov just ended tuition assistance grants for the 27% of @LibertyU online students who are African-American! Put your$ where your mouth is Gov. Sad — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) June 1, 2020

In the aftermath of the original tweet, a Liberty University online instructor resigned, citing the tweet.

Also, Lynchburg restaurant, Fifth and Federal’s reply to the tweet became the rallying cry for a protest and later a riot in Lynchburg on May 31.