WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam giving June 23 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

During Thursday’s address, he gave more details about what Phase 3 will look like in Virginia.

It’s uncertain if he we will announce when Phase 3 will begin during Tuesday’s update.

As of Tuesday, there are 58,994 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,645 people have died.

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.