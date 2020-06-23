80ºF

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam giving June 23 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam speaking on June 16, 2020.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

During Thursday’s address, he gave more details about what Phase 3 will look like in Virginia.

It’s uncertain if he we will announce when Phase 3 will begin during Tuesday’s update.

As of Tuesday, there are 58,994 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,645 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

