Earth Fare will reopen its Roanoke store next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Get excited Earth Fare fans, the grocery store is opening its doors soon!

In March, 10 News reported that Earth Fare would be reopening in Roanoke after the store was among those purchased by a new owner after the original company announced it was closing all 50 stores.

Earth Fare opened in Roanoke in 2017 on Franklin Road.

When the store closed earlier this year, Roanoke City Economic Development Director Rob Ledger said the store’s closure wasn’t a Roanoke issue, but rather a corporate one.

“I think the store performance was phenomenal, I would bet it was in the top five or ten percent of all the stores for Earth Fare, so it had nothing to do with store performance, it was a strong performer here and it’s a great location and a great neighborhood and great being on Franklin Road,” said Ledger. “It is a little bit bitter and disappointing that after this short period of time the company has decided to liquidate.”

Earth Fare did not provide 10 News with an exact date for when it plans to reopen but said it will be in the coming week.