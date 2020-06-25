Sheetz in Rocky Mount closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – An employee at the Sheetz store in Rocky Mount on Old Franklin Turnpike tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Thursday.

Sheetz did not say what the employee’s role is but said they worked last on June 19.

The store closed when company officials learned of the positive test result, according to Sheetz, and it will be professionally cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before reopening.

Sheetz said they will continue to pay employees while the store is closed.

Read the full statement from Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz:

“Sheetz was informed this morning that an employee at our store location along Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount, VA, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at this store location on June 19, 2020. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.

We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”