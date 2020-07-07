Duo arrested following drug deal, abduction in Pulaski, police say

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski police arrested two people believed to have been holding someone at gunpoint on Tuesday morning, according to the police department.

At 10:34 a.m., police responded to the Washington Square Apartments after being told that suspicious people were possible holding someone at gunpoint.

Officers arrived to find Eric Garrand Cherry, 63, of Whitsett, North Carolina, and Chrisley Ann Adkins-Davis, 40, of Greensboro, North Carolina.

They identified the two as suspects in an alleged robbery and abduction that stemmed from a drug deal, according to the Police Department.

Cherry and Adkins-Davis each face two charges of abduction and one count of robbery.

Police also charged Adkins-Davis with assault and battery and providing false identification to police.

Both are being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 540-994-8680.